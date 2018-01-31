Chinese snow sweeper clears skywalk at dizzying 2,000 meters height (VIDEO)

A Chinese snow sweeper was captured in hair-raising footage doing a job for which most people are unlikely to volunteer - shoveling away snow on a shaky path 2,000 meters above the ground.

26-year-old Zhang Dongdong gained popularity among netizens after he was videoed clearing a skywalk at the cliff on one of the Five Great Mountains of China, Huashan Mountain (Mount Hua) in northwest China's Shaanxi province, according to local media. It usually takes Zhang around an hour to get rid of the snow.

Thousands of daring tourists tread the 100-meter-long skywalk every year.