Who’s who on US Treasury ‘Kremlin List’: From PM to head of ‘the Russian Google’
The report, published Tuesday, claims it is in no way “a sanctions list.” However, it is a part of a sanctions law signed by President Donald Trump in August, which targeted Russia in retaliation for alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election – a claim that has not been backed up with any substantial evidence.
The document raised quite a few eyebrows in Moscow, and indeed appears to boast something of the crème de la crème of Russian politics and business. Here are the key inclusions.
Dmitry Medvedev
Russian prime minister, incumbent since 2012, previously served as Russian president
Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin spokesman since 2012
Sergey Lavrov
Russian foreign minister, assumed position in 2004
Sergey Shoigu
Russian defense minister since 2012
Aleksandr Bortnikov
Top Russian security official, head of Russian Security Service (FSB) since 2008
Alisher Usmanov
Uzbek-born billionaire Usmanov is the 66th richest man in the world, with a net worth of more than $15 billion.
Mikhail Fridman
Fridman controls Alfa Group with billionaires German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev, who are also part of the US list. The 53-year-old businessman has a net worth of more than $14 billion.
Herman Gref
Gref has headed Russia’s largest bank – Sberbank – since 2007.
Alexey Miller
Miller is CEO of Russia’s largest gas company, Gazprom, one of the world’s biggest gas producers.
Arkady Volozh
In 1997 Volozh founded Russia’s largest search engine, Yandex, which is considered to be ‘the Russian Google’.