Russian PM Medvedev, FM Lavrov & other top figures included in US Treasury’s ‘Kremlin List’

Top Russian leaders, including PM Dmitry Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have been included in the US Treasury’s ‘Kremlin List,’ which also features scores of influential businessmen.

The first part lists a total of 114 Russian political figures, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, as well as all Russian ministers, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials.

The list also includes top Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov, Sergey Ivanov and Roman Abramovich.

The document is part of a sanctions law signed by Trump in August, which targeted Russia in retaliation for alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election – a claim which still lacks any evidence.

However, “It is not a sanctions list, and the inclusion of individuals or entities in this report… does not and in no way should be interpreted to impose sanctions on those individuals or entities,” the document says.

The report adds that it “does not create any other restrictions, prohibitions or limitations on dealing with such persons by either U.S. or foreign persons.”

