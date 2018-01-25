Germany freezes tanks upgrade for Turkey amid Afrin op, Ankara says expects ‘solidarity’ from ally

Germany is freezing the modernization of Turkey’s Leopard tanks, a government spokesperson has confirmed, amid Ankara’s operation against the Kurds in Afrin, Syria. Turkey hit back by saying it expects solidarity from its ally.

Read more

Berlin will not be making any decision on “critical arms transfers” to its NATO ally Turkey, including the much-awaited upgrade of German-manufactured Leopard tanks, because of the military operation against the Syrian Kurds, Spiegel magazine earlier reported.

Instead, this matter will be passed on to the next government, which Berlin is currently struggling to form following the September 24 elections.

“The [interim] federal government is very concerned about the armed conflict [going on] in northern Syria,” Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Spiegel.

“As far as the current discussions on weapons exports are concerned, it is clear to the government that we are not allowed to, and will not deliver [armaments] to crisis regions.”

The report said the Germans had initially agreed to modernize the Turkish Army’s ageing Leopards, an upgrade Ankara had been requesting from Rheinmetall – Germany’s leading heavy weapons manufacturer – since spring 2017.

However, as Turkish troops began their ground offensive against Syrian Kurds as part of ‘Operation Olive Branch’, the German government faced criticism within its own ranks that such a move would send the wrong signal, according to the magazin.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!