Los Angeles hit by 4.0 magnitude earthquake, felt across S. California

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has shaken Los Angeles. It struck at around 3am local time Thursday morning at a depth of about 10km, roughly 13km northeast of Trabuco Canyon.

The initial quake was followed soon after by a 2.2 aftershock.

The earthquake comes just days after the western seaboard of the US was placed on high alert following a magnitude 7.9 earthquake offshore Alaska. Tsunami advisories were also posted in Hawaii but there were no reports of significant waves causing any damage, injury or loss of life in either region of the US.

READ MORE: ‘Extraordinary threat to life’ after major quake offshore Alaska - state officials

Scientists have warned that the Earth may experience a far higher number of major earthquakes than normal owing to a slight change in the Earth’s rotation.

READ MORE:Huge earthquakes in 2018 will put up to 1bn people at risk – scientists

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!