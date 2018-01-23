8.1 quake triggers tsunami risk in both Alaska and Hawaii

A tsunami warning has been issued for Alaska, and a watch alert added in Hawaii after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan coast.

According to the US National Tsunami Warning Center, the earthquake occured 175 miles (281.6 km) southeast of Kodiak City in Alaska at a depth of 12 miles (19.3 km), sparking the alert.

According to the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, “A tsunami warning is now in effect which includes the coastal areas of British Columbia and Alaska from the Wash./BC border to Attu Alaska.”

“Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time,” it said. “The first wave may not be the largest.”

A tsunami watch alert has also been issued for the state of Hawaii. “Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. “An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

Should a tsunami impact Hawaii, the first wave is estimated to arrive at 4:26 am HST (2:26 am GMT). In Alaska, the estimated tsunami start time for Kodiak is 1:45 am AKST (22:45 GMT).

Tue Jan 23 09:38:01 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/AHbKZ8xPuJ — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

