Tales from the crypt: Russian granny kept relatives’ mummified bodies in her apartment for years

An elderly woman in the Moscow Region turned her apartment into a crypt. Police found the mummified bodies of two of her relatives lying on the floor covered with a blanket.

The chilling discovery was made in the town of Podolsk on Wednesday, the Investigative Committee said. The 77-year-old woman told officers the mummies were the bodies of her brother and sister, who passed away around eight or nine years ago.

She said she had no choice but to keep the bodies with her, as she had no money for their funeral. According to media reports, she was taken to a psychiatric hospital.

Preliminary data from investigators indicates that two sisters and a brother occupied the flat back in the 1980s. Forensic experts are now working to establish the cause and time of death of the deceased persons.

