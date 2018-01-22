WATCH nuclear powered icebreaker rip through ice within meters of Arctic car expedition

A Russian Arctic expedition crew in factory-stock pickup trucks has had a close encounter with the gigantic Taymyr nuclear icebreaker.

It occurred as the team was driving on the iced Yenisei river, as the nuclear-powered Taymyr sailed a few meters away from them.

Evgeny Shatalov, one of the drivers, said he managed to run close to the giant ship and touched it, posting his claim on Instagram. He also jokingly regretted that no one on the team touched the icebreaker with their tongue, as that would surely bring good luck to the whole endeavor. When the ship passed by, it was some -50 Celsius.

Публикация от Anton Panov (@oper_11) Янв 16, 2018 at 2:20 PST

The team is driving factory-stock Toyota pickup trucks to the far-north town of Dixon. The daring expedition started on January 15 from the city of Norilsk.

Публикация от EvgenyShatalov (@evgenyshatalov) Янв 16, 2018 at 12:09 PST

Публикация от Bogdan Bulychev ↟travel man↟ (@bogdee) Янв 15, 2018 at 10:55 PST

Like this story? Share it with a friend!