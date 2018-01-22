HomeWorld News

Tokyo holds ‘first ever’ missile attack drills amid N. Korea tensions

An evacuation drill during a simulated emergency in the event of a ballistic missile launch, at the Tokyo Dome City attraction in Tokyo on January 22, 2018. © Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP
People in Tokyo rushed to seek shelter following a missile alert test. Despite the fact that similar drills have been staged before, it is the first of its kind for the Japanese capital amid ongoing tensions over North Korea.

On Monday, Tokyo activated the government’s J-alert system to simulate a missile launch towards the city, calling for people to “evacuate calmly inside a building or underground.” 

Around 350 people participated in the evacuation drills in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, as well as a local amusement park, taking shelter in a nearby subway station and buildings, according to local media. 

It is the first drill of its kind ever for Tokyo, local media reports, and comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea, which has been actively testing its nuclear and ballistic missiles. Several projectiles launched last year flew over Japan.

“A missile from North Korea would arrive in less than 10 minutes and the first alert would come about three minutes after launch, which gives us only around five minutes to find shelter,” Hiroyuku Suenaga, a Japanese government official, told volunteers after the exercise, as cited by Reuters.

The precautionary measure did not go over well with some people in the Japanese capital. A small group of protesters denounced the drills, saying they were merely “a way to promote a war,” AFP reports, citing demonstrators. One protester said no one would survive either way, according to the news agency.

Demonstrators holding a banner protest against an evacuation drill, being held to simulated the emergency in the event of a ballistic missile launch, at the Tokyo Dome City attraction in Tokyo on January 22, 2018. © Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP

Japan’s first-ever drills for the evacuation of Japanese civilians were conducted in March of last year in the coastal city of Oga. In April 2017, a Japanese civil security website also warned that a North Korean missile could reach the country in 10 minutes and issued a special guidance with recommendations.

