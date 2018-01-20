9 reported deaths in Turkish strikes on Afrin, wounded civilians rushed to hospitals (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

At least nine people have reportedly been killed in Afrin, Syria, as Turkey bombs the predominantly Kurdish region. Footage from the scene shows hospitals treating wounded civilians and locals donating blood.

Turkish airstrikes killed three fighters and six civilians, according to a statement by the Kurdish militia. At least 13 civilians were wounded.

Turkey kicked off operation "Olive Branch," targeting the Syrian region of Afrin, on Saturday. The region is controlled by Kurdish militias, which Ankara accuses of being “terrorists.”

WATCH: Turkish planes bomb Syrian Kurdish targets as Ankara-backed rebels enter Afrin (VIDEOS)

Footage by RT’s Ruptly shows several people in hospital beds in the city of Afrin. The people appear to be lightly wounded and remain conscious. Several others can be seen donating their blood for the wounded.