At least 2 dead, dozens injured in Prague hotel fire

At least two people died and dozens more were injured in a fire that broke out in a hotel in the center of Prague, Reuters report citing Czech rescue services.

Forty people were reportedly evacuated when the fire erupted in the Eurostars David Hotel Saturday night. The hotel is located near the Vltava River and Prague’s National Theatre.

40 zraněných při požáru hotelu v centru Prahy. / 40 injured after fire in hotel in Prague. https://t.co/Xd8m52O0Cd — Filip Horký (@FilipHorky) January 20, 2018

The death toll is expected to rise, according to the quoted rescue official. Several people have been seriously injured.

"There are two (deaths) but we are afraid that won't be the final figure," Petr Kolouch, director of the Prague Emergency Medical Service said on Czech Television.