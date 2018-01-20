Just married: Kim Dotcom posts wedding day pics (PHOTOS)

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has published the pictures from his wedding ceremony, which was held in an undisclosed location. While the couple looks truly adorable, Kim’s fluffy best ‘man’ looks even cuter.

Meet the happy just-married couple Kim and Liz Dotcom (nee Elizabeth Donnelly), smiling in wedding photos posted on their social media accounts on Saturday. Apart from the bride and groom the ceremony was attended by Kim’s best ‘man’ – four-legged fluffy Toby Dogcom. The canine was certainly dressed for the event, wearing a black bow tie.

Dotcom Wedding Day ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/pHkfgpN4cp — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 20, 2018

My best man has arrived 🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/OMQWfwZTkn — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 20, 2018

