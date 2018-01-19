Blaze engulfs historic Naval Institute building in St. Petersburg, Russia (VIDEO)

A broke out in one of the buildings of the St. Petersburg Naval Institute in Russia's second largest city. Over a hundred firefighters, assisted by the cadets, took part in battling the flames.

Smoke blanketed the Vasilyevsky Island district of the city Friday night, as the flames engulfed a mid-18th century building belonging to St. Petersburg's oldest educational establishment.

Twenty-two firefighting vehicles and over 100 personnel were dispatched to the scene, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said. The fire was classed at level three, just two notches shy of the most difficult rating. Additional firefighting crews were called in as a result.

На Ваське большой пожар. Горит вроде морской корпус Петра Великого. Фотка не из моего окна, но дымит знатно pic.twitter.com/CBND9iAxl2 — Дмитрий (@dibart1) January 19, 2018

It took the firefighters, assisted by the naval cadets' firefighting team, over two hours to contain the blaze. The flames were stamped out before it could spread to nearby buildings, with their old, mostly wooden internal structures. No-one was injured.

A mobile chemical lab was called in to the scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.

