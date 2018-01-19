French pornstar ‘fed up with educating kids online’ fumes over families lacking sex-ed

Parents need to take more responsibility for their children’s actions online, French porn star Nikita Bellucci has charged, revealing that she regularly receives crude social media requests from kids.

The Parisien adult movie star took to Twitter to vent her fury at the lack of boundaries placed by parents on underage people’s use of the internet.

Sharing examples of the lewd messages, Bellucci showed how she had to tell a 13-year-old boy to go do his homework instead of asking women for sex.

The 29-year-old’s post – address to those who “care about their kids… Or not” has since gone viral, racking up almost 12,000 shares.

“I’m getting fed up with educating your kids,” Belluci’s post read.

“Stop unloading your responsibilities onto sex workers. Yes, access to pornographic content is unfortunately not controlled enough, however do you find it normal to regularly receive messages from kids asking for photos, or asking for sex for the first time. At the risk of being insulted once more, and dragged into the mud, think about what your kids do in secret, and the consequences that this has.”

Message pour ceux qui ce soucis de leurs gosses ...

Ou pas ! pic.twitter.com/rQ063v9Nkd — Nikita Bellucci (@NikitaBellucciX) January 15, 2018

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed pornography for turning women into an “object for humiliation.”

La pornographie a franchi la porte des établissements scolaires. Nous ne pouvons ignorer ce genre qui fait de la femme un objet d'humiliation. #NeRienLaisserPasser — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 25, 2017

The president’s remarks were criticized by those involved in the industry, including Bellucci, who joined X-rated film star Manuel Ferrara in saying the statement “demonized” actors.

je suis dans ce business que vous essayez de diaboliser en faisant ce genre de remarque. Je suis prêt à m’asseoir avec vous et discuter d’un sujet qu’à priori vous ne connaissez pas. J’attends votre appel! — ManuelFerraraTV (@ManuelFerraraTV) November 26, 2017

“I’m in this business you try to demonize by this kind of remark,” Ferrara said. He also offered to sit down with the president to “discuss the topic that you do not know.”