Getting behind the boys: Sexy cadet video recreated by students across Russia to show support

An outpouring of support is coming across Russia for cadets of an aviation institute who produced a controversial humorous sexy music video. Some even went on to recreate the original and publish their versions.

The tongue-in-chick video of semi-naked young men dancing to the tune of 2002 hit ‘Satisfaction’ by Italian DJ Benni Benassi was published this week and quickly went viral in Russia. It was produced by students of an institute in Ulyanovsk, which teaches civilian aviation professionals.

While some were skeptical or even resentful the gay BDSM-themed clip, many others found it utterly funny, artistic and really nothing to fuss about. The supporters were also concerned about the reports that the air cadets may face disciplinary action for their creation, and some decided to show their support by recreating the video.

Here is one apparently made by students of an Emergency Ministry academy.

And another one apparently shot at an agricultural college in Ryazanovo, a town some 70km from Ulyanovsk in western Russia.

And many, many more. Future construction workers, medical workers and school teachers of both sexes showed off their underwear twerking skills. As did journalists from a local news channel, who shot their video in the street in bone-chilling -37 degrees Celsius – though, understandably, clothed.

The crowd cheering for the aviators is far from limited to fellow students. Among those who have called on their institute’s management to exercise restraint in their reaction were Governor Sergey Morozov of the Ulyanovsk Region and the local branch of the transport prosecutors’ office, which is tasked with overseeing the institute.

However, those praising the cadets for originality may be disappointed to find that a similar amateur video was apparently made by British soldiers several years ago.