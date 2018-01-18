Lost in time: Abandoned home encased in glistening sheets of ice and snow (VIDEO)

Winter’s frosty embrace has transformed an abandoned Russian residence into an incredible icy palace, where frozen stalagmites hang like chandeliers.

The home in Ekaterinburg, where temperatures can easily reach minus 17 degrees celsius in January, appears locked in time thanks to a burst water mains that has almost entirely coated the interior rooms in ice.

Footage from the house near Russia’s Ural Mountains also reveals how the former occupants’ belongings have become covered by frost. Meanwhile, the floor of the home has been carpeted in white layer of snow.

The wintery incursion has transformed the dilapidated building into something of beauty, as a living area resembles an icy cave, while old furniture is encrusted with shiny crystals of frozen water.