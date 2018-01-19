Inmate stabs 2 guards in French prison, reportedly shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

An inmate, who reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar,’ has attacked and seriously injured two prison guards at a French prison in Corse, a local prosecutor confirmed, as cited by French media.

The incident took place in Borgo Prison on Friday morning, Prosecutor of Bastia City Caroline Tharot said, as cited by AFP.

She added that both guards had been transferred to a local hospital.

One of the prison guards was stabbed in the throat, the prosecutor added, without specifying the type of weapon used in the attack.

“This is a big attack. One of the two guards was left unconscious and the perpetrator is a prisoner who had already been on a special list for misconduct,” Maxime Coustie, a representative of a local prison union told AFP.

One of the guards reportedly received wounds to his face and hand, the other was struck in the back.

The detainee reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” while attacking the guards, Corse Matin newspaper said, citing an official from a local prison union.

The incident comes days after similar assaults by inmates triggered protests by prison guards. Last week, a former senior Al-Qaeda member, 51-year-old Christian Ganczarski, attacked and injured guards with a scissors and razor blade at a high-security prison in Vendin-le-Vieil. Several days later, a convicted murderer attacked and injured several guards in Mont-de-Marsan jail.

The incidents triggered nationwide protests by prison guards, who have demanded better working conditions and tighter security.

On Thursday, more than 120 inmates at Fleury-Mérogis, the biggest prison in Europe, refused to return to their cells. The French jail is notorious as a center of Islamic radicalization.

