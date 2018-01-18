Over 100 inmates of French jail known for Islamic radicalization refused to return to cells

At least 120 inmates of French prison Fleury-Mérogis, the biggest in Europe, refused to return to their cells, the jail’s administration said as cited by French media. The jail is notorious as a center of Islamic radicalization.

The incident concerns Fleury-Mérogis prison in the Essonne department. “123 detainees refused to return to their cells after [their] walk. There were no demands, no violence,” the jail administration said.

The detainees were "inactive;” they had refused to return to their cells since Thursday afternoon, a source from a local prison union said. The inmates showed their anger by beating on doors and insulting the prison staff.

Later on Tuesday French media reported that all 123 prisoners had finally returned to their cells.

The incident is reportedly linked to a protest of some 200 prison guards in the jail earlier on Thursday morning. The protest was dispersed by police before the inmates’ strike.

Fleury-Mérogis Prison, with 4,300 inmates, is located some 24 km from Paris. Among infamous inmates of the prison is Salah Abdeslam, who was behind the deadly Paris attacks of November 2015.

Two Islamists later killed by police – Amedy Coulibaly, one of the Islamists who attacked a kosher store in Paris in January 2015, and Chérif Kouachi, who was behind Charlie Hebro assaults – were also imprisoned there.