Your guide to defying the news censors and opening your mind to thought-provoking content

The world of news is a minefield, with large corporations on a crusade to shield people from exposure to ‘poisonous’ views and opinions that diverge from the party line. But you can fight back – and here’s how.

Unless you are the type that gets all his news from Fox and Friends, you probably keep up with the news of the world online, on your mobile phone or desktop. It is also likely that the content of your news feed depends on one of the big tech companies like Google, Facebook, or Twitter.

What you might not know is that none of them are required by law to treat all sources equally, and they are all under pressure not to. It’s called fighting “fake news.” In reality, any alternative media is a potential target, not just RT. But yeah… RT in particular.

Google openly admits to throwing monkey wrenches in the works of RT. Twitter reportedly has a practice of “shadow banning” accounts it does not like. Facebook has recently announced changes to its news feed, presumably to become more social, but coming from a network that apparently censors political speech and bans people on orders from Uncle Sam, there is some reason to be skeptical.

But the self-appointed ‘news gatekeepers’ do not (yet) have the power to send SWAT teams to the homes of people reading alternative news sources. And making sure you get regular updates is fairly simple and quick. This is how you can do it.

Install a mobile app. It’s a direct route to your phone from the content producers that will not be blocked or throttled (at least as long as the fight for net neutrality is not lost). Here are RT’s versions for Android, iOS and Windows Mobile/Windows 8.

Allow browser notifications. Basically, every news website asks you to, but it’s highly doubtful that you’ll need this in order to not miss stories from CNN and MSNBC.

Subscribe and ‘prioritize’ on Facebook. This will hopefully keep the news in the feed despite whatever arcane algorithms Mark Zuckerberg deploys.

Subscribe on Twitter and be sure to turn on mobile notifications.

Subscribe on YouTube and turn on notifications. It’s basically like watching RT on TV, but with the opportunity to simultaneously rant in the comments section.

Take some less obvious routes: RT also has an Instagram account with visuals…

And a channel on Telegram as well. Hopefully, it won’t be banned in your country any time soon.

You may also be part of the majority of folks (though the number is shrinking) that still gets their news on TV. In case your cable or satellite provider drops RT – the signal is right there online – just tune in!