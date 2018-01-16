Fireworks shop goes up in flames, spectacularly burning down 8-storey building in China (VIDEO)

A fireworks explosion in a ground floor supermarket led to an inferno in an 8-story residential building in China. A video posted online shows the building engulfed in flames with thick plumes of smoke and blasts of fireworks.

The incident took place in Baise City in the southwestern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, local media report.

A 12-year-old boy was at one point trapped on the fifth floor due to the thick smoke, Chinese media report. Firefighters eventually rescued the child and managed to extinguish the fire. No one was injured in the incident.