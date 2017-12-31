HomeWorld News

2018 has arrived: Fireworks galore as southern hemisphere rings in new year (VIDEOS)

Fireworks explode near the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2017. © David Gray / Reuters
As the rest of the world prepares to party like it’s 1999 to ring in 2018, the New Year’s festivities have already kicked off in style across Asia and Australia.

Melbourne, Australia made a valiant effort with its New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics, but it’s fair to say that Sydney still reigns supreme with its world-famous (and almost deafening) fireworks display.

Fireworks light up the sky from building rooftops along the Yarra River during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne early on January 1, 2018. © Mal Fairclough / AFP

Not one to be outdone by its Aussie rivals, Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour put on a spectacular show to parallel Sydney.

In the Russian city of Vladivostok, meanwhile, a humble but elegant celebration was held in the city center.  

In Seoul, the Lotte World Tower dazzled residents with its mesmerizing electronic light display before erupting into an explosion of color.

HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎇

A post shared by 병 윤 (@11.02y) on

Meanwhile, in Jakarta, sparks of a different variety were flying, as up to 500 couples gathered for a mass wedding to celebrate the coming new year with love.

Jakarta local government personnel conduct a mass wedding to welcome and celebrate the New Year 2018 in Jakarta on December 31, 2017 © BAY ISMOYO / AFP

