2018 has arrived: Fireworks galore as southern hemisphere rings in new year (VIDEOS)

As the rest of the world prepares to party like it’s 1999 to ring in 2018, the New Year’s festivities have already kicked off in style across Asia and Australia.

Melbourne, Australia made a valiant effort with its New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics, but it’s fair to say that Sydney still reigns supreme with its world-famous (and almost deafening) fireworks display.

Not one to be outdone by its Aussie rivals, Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour put on a spectacular show to parallel Sydney.

In the Russian city of Vladivostok, meanwhile, a humble but elegant celebration was held in the city center.

In Seoul, the Lotte World Tower dazzled residents with its mesmerizing electronic light display before erupting into an explosion of color.

HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎇 A post shared by 병 윤 (@11.02y) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:34am PST

Meanwhile, in Jakarta, sparks of a different variety were flying, as up to 500 couples gathered for a mass wedding to celebrate the coming new year with love.