Explosion causes building collapse, multiple injuries in Antwerp, Belgium

Several people have been wounded after an explosion caused damage to a number of buildings in Antwerp, Belgium. Police believe the incident is not terrorism related.

At least one building collapsed after an explosion rocked the Paardenmarkt area in Antwerp on Monday night. The explosion at the Italian restaurant Primavera was so powerful that it caused damage to three buildings.

Bij de explosie aan de #Paardenmarkt zijn wellicht drie woningen betrokken, sprake van meerdere slachtoffers. Over aantal en ernst later meer. — Politie Antwerpen (@LPAntwerpen) January 15, 2018

At least five people were injured in the explosion, police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told local media, stressing “there are certainly still victims under the rubble.” The five injured are already receiving medical care as emergency services continue their work to rescue trapped survivors.



Ondertussen is alles hier afgezet. Eandis is aanwezig, parket ook. Ze spreken hier van 5 slachtoffers... #paardenmarktpic.twitter.com/wi7CIPgzCv — noa (@noa_tuyaerts) January 15, 2018

Rescue teams deployed canine units and ladder trucks to sniff out and locate the victims. According to the latest police information, up to three people remain missing, believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, which happened shortly after 9:30pm local time. While the cause of the blast has not yet been established, police say the explosion was “certainly not about terrorism.” With terrorism ruled out, the incident was most likely caused by a gas explosion. The Paardenmarkt is located in the center of Antwerp and is known as the city’s student hub.

