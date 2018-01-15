Casualties feared as floor collapses in Indonesia Stock Exchange (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Lavrov reviews Russia’s 2017 foreign policy in annual press Q&A (WATCH LIVE)
Ambulances are seen following reports of a collapsed structure inside the Indonesian Stock Exchange building in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 15, 2018. © Darren Whiteside / Reuters
A structure inside the Indonesian stock exchange building in central Jakarta has collapsed, reportedly leaving several people trapped under debris.

Pictures circulating on social media show people, purportedly injured in the incident, lying on the floor. Other photos show debris inside of the Jakarta stock exchange building.

It is not yet clear what structure of the complex collapsed. Metro TV reports that it could have been a balcony roof, while an ABC correspondent says the ceiling of the lobby apparently fell onto a crowded reception area.

Dozens were injured when the second floor of the stock exchange building collapsed, according to Reuters, citing a witness.

"The second floor of the building has collapsed," said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange's President Director Tito Sulistio, who was in the building at the time.

Casualties are feared following the collapse of stock exchange building structures, according to media reports. People “heard loud thud and building shook,” an ABC correspondent reported from the scene.

