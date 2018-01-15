Casualties feared as floor collapses in Indonesia Stock Exchange (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A structure inside the Indonesian stock exchange building in central Jakarta has collapsed, reportedly leaving several people trapped under debris.

Pictures circulating on social media show people, purportedly injured in the incident, lying on the floor. Other photos show debris inside of the Jakarta stock exchange building.

13:04 Selasar lantai 1 gedung Bursa Efek Jakarta roboh, sejumlah pengunjung & pekerja telah di evakuasi. pic.twitter.com/9g5FRrP6Lc — TMC Polda Metro Jaya (@TMCPoldaMetro) January 15, 2018

Bursa efek Indonesia telah terjadi musibah#BursaEfekIndonesiapic.twitter.com/m9Xnuogwuj — Ridwan Syahputra (@RidwanSPTR) January 15, 2018

It is not yet clear what structure of the complex collapsed. Metro TV reports that it could have been a balcony roof, while an ABC correspondent says the ceiling of the lobby apparently fell onto a crowded reception area.

Dozens were injured when the second floor of the stock exchange building collapsed, according to Reuters, citing a witness.

"The second floor of the building has collapsed," said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange's President Director Tito Sulistio, who was in the building at the time.

Casualties are feared following the collapse of stock exchange building structures, according to media reports. People “heard loud thud and building shook,” an ABC correspondent reported from the scene.

Scene at Jakarta stock exchange now pic.twitter.com/aHJCfW2oFU — Adam Harvey (@adharves) January 15, 2018