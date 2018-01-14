Man jailed after ‘reckless’ fireworks display on remote Scottish island (VIDEO)

There’s no doubt fireworks can liven up even the most drab winter evenings in the run up to New Year’s – but as one Scottish man recently found out, there’s a time and place for everything.

Norman Wod, 48, was jailed for six months Wednesday after admitting to setting off fireworks outside St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall on the remote Scottish island of Orkney on December 30.

In footage released by the Highlands and Islands Police Division Thursday, Wood can be seen holding a lighter to a package under his left arm while walking down Broad Street. The street is quickly engulfed in smoke as fireworks erupt in every direction. Astonishingly, none of Wood’s fellow pedestrians seem in the least perturbed by the display. A driver is even seen stopping on a corner to watch while projectiles fly around, narrowly missing at least one passer-by.

Orkney area commander, Chief Inspector Matt Webb, condemned Wood’s actions in a statement. "Norman Wood's actions were entirely reckless and it is fortunate that nobody was injured as a result,” Wood said. "Fireworks can be incredibly dangerous when not used safely and the consequences of his behavior could have been far more severe.”