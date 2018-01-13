Scrapping Iran deal could prove a grave error in US foreign policy – Moscow

Russia has lambasted the apparent US intention to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and scrap the agreement. Such a move could be one of Washington’s grave foreign policy mistakes, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said.

Moscow believes that Washington has either already made or is close to making a decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov.

“This may be one of Washington’s major foreign policy mistakes, one of the major failures of American politics,” Ryabkov told Interfax on Saturday.

In light of the enlargement of the US sanction list, the diplomat urged the international community to stand against the US sanctions, calling them “chaos and madness.” The trigger for Moscow’s concern came on Friday, when the US Department of the Treasury sanctioned 14 individuals and entities that Washington says are involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program.