French language 'police' launch crusade against ‘smartphone’
The Commission d'enrichissement de la langue française, which works alongside the Academie Française, is attempting to banish “smartphone,” and other modern terms, from their vocabulary by suggesting French alternatives.
The language authority has tried to oust “smartphone” before; they previously suggested “terminal de poche” and “ordiphone” with little to no success. It’s hoped this new reclamation will have more of an impact as the commission is allowing speakers to use the shortened version “mobile” if they so choose.
The list of recommendations for French speakers was published in the Journal Officiel on Thursday. Other modern terms the body has tried to remove include “email”, “hashtag”, “fake news” and “dark web.”
The public may not take the recommendations on board so easily, though. Some French speakers have taken to Twitter to poke fun at the language group’s suggestions.
Jpeux emprunter ton "mobile multifonction" pour un appel ? 😂 pic.twitter.com/9i8WI1JTDQ— IG : keviin.vie (@Itxchi_) January 12, 2018
Ce que j'imagine quand on me parle de "Mobile multifonction" pic.twitter.com/dSNpEXt73e— Pierre Januel (@PJanuel) January 11, 2018
Ah la langue française 😝. Maintenant on ne dit plus smartphone mais "mobile multifonction" #smartphone#mobilemultifonction#francaispic.twitter.com/1SO3J1zMeR— Yepzy (@yepzy_) January 12, 2018
Excuse moi, tu pourrais me prêter ton « mobile multifonction » je dois écrire un tweet... 🤣 #MBAMCIhttps://t.co/B23kAjpMiv— Anne-Cecile RIBIERE (@AC_Ribiere) January 12, 2018