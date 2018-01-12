‘No other word but 'racist’: UNHR spokesman slams Trump’s reported remarks on ‘s***hole countries’

The UN has slammed US President Donald Trump's reference to immigrants from "s***hole countries" as being "racist," saying there is simply no other way to describe it.

"There is no other word one can use but 'racist,'" a spokesman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said, as quoted by Reuters.

"You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as 's***holes,' whose entire populations are not white, and therefore not welcome," the spokesman said."This isn't just a story about vulgar language, it's about opening the door to humanity's worst side, about validating and encouraging racism and xenophobia."