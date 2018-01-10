7.6 quake triggers warning of 1m tsunami waves across the Caribbean

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras, triggering multiple tsunami warnings in the area, including for the coasts of Honduras and Belize.

The powerful quake, which was felt in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, struck some 36km northeast of Great Swan Island around 2:51am GMT, according to US Geological Survey.

Waves up to one meter above tide level are possible in Honduras and Belize, the PTWC warned, adding that earthquakes of this size are “known to generate tsunamis dangerous to shorelines near the source.”

After detecting the formation of the waves, the PTWC concluded that “based on observed data there is no threat” to other areas and lifted some of its earlier warnings. However, it is still advising residents of coastal Cuba, Mexico and Jamaica to watch out for “small sea level changes.”

M7.6 #earthquake strikes 306 km SW of George Town (Cayman Islands) 17 min ago. Effects reported by witnesses: pic.twitter.com/s1v0yquZbU — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 10, 2018

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also lifted its multiple tsunami advisories for the shoreline of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it earlier said waves of up to 0.3 meters were possible with a threat of “fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along coasts … beaches … in harbors … and in coastal waters.”

The agency projected that the “earliest estimated time that hazardous sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents may begin” is after 5:20am GMT (1:20am Atlantic Standard Time).