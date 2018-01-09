Thai PM evades press with cardboard cut-out of himself (VIDEO)

World leaders have long been accused of being one-dimensional, but the Thai prime minister truly lived up to that billing when he dodged media questions by using a cardboard cut-out of himself.

General Prayuth Chan-ocha appeared before journalists outside the Government House of Thailand, Bangkok, on Monday.

READ MORE: Thai PM declares opponents harming his health with ‘black magic’ - report

However, instead of answering questions posed by the press grouping, Chan-ocha deployed the bizarre prop to evade a potentially tricky situation. Standing in front of a microphone, Chan-ocha, an army general who seized power in a 2014 coup, directed two aids to place the life-size cut-out before the media.

“If you want to ask any questions on politics or conflict, ask this guy,” Chan-ocha said, pointing to the cardboard cut-out.

It’s not the first time General Chan-ocha has engaged in unusual behavior while in office. In 2014, the prime minister accused opposition groups of casting black magic spells against him.

READ MORE: Thai junta to lift ban on political activity, election to be held in November

In Thailand opposition parties are still awaiting the opportunity to challenge Chan-ocha for office.

Last year, the prime minister lifted a ban on political activity that had been in place since the bloodless coup in 2014, and announced that elections will be held in November 2018.

The opposition Pheu Thai party has called for the election not to be postponed again, after previous delays.