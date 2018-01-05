HomeWorld News

UNSC meeting on Iran directly interferes with Iran’s sovereignty – Moscow

Get short URL
UNSC meeting on Iran directly interferes with Iran’s sovereignty – Moscow
Iranian students run for cover from tear gas at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017 © AFP
Russia’s deputy foreign minister has slammed the US for calling an emergency UN Security Council meeting following instability in Iran, accusing Washington of fomenting unrest and destabilizing the government.

Read more
Protests in Bahrain, 2011, footage of which are currently being shared on social media as though of the 2017 Iran protests. © Hamad I Mohammed These fake images of ‘Iran’ are being shared on social media

The United States continues its policy of open and covert interference into the affairs of other states. Under the guise of concern about human rights and democracy, they shamelessly attack the sovereignty of other nations,” top diplomat Sergey Ryabkov told Russia’s Interfax news agency.

“It is in this light that we see America’s initiative to summon a UN Security Council meeting on a strictly internal issue.

Ryabkov said that Tehran’s claims that the United States is driving the deadly street demonstrations from abroad were “not unfounded” and added that Washington uses “any means available” to undermine hostile foreign governments.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.