UNSC meeting on Iran directly interferes with Iran’s sovereignty – Moscow

Russia’s deputy foreign minister has slammed the US for calling an emergency UN Security Council meeting following instability in Iran, accusing Washington of fomenting unrest and destabilizing the government.

“The United States continues its policy of open and covert interference into the affairs of other states. Under the guise of concern about human rights and democracy, they shamelessly attack the sovereignty of other nations,” top diplomat Sergey Ryabkov told Russia’s Interfax news agency.

“It is in this light that we see America’s initiative to summon a UN Security Council meeting on a strictly internal issue.”

Ryabkov said that Tehran’s claims that the United States is driving the deadly street demonstrations from abroad were “not unfounded” and added that Washington uses “any means available” to undermine hostile foreign governments.