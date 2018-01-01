‘Wolf Moon’ opens 2018 – but are supermoons really so super? (PHOTOS)

Truck hits pedestrians in San Francisco, multiple injuries
A 'supermoon' full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta, January 1, 2018. © Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters
At 5pm EST (22:00 GMT) the first moon of 2018 reached its perigee, the closest point in its orbit around the Earth at a distance of roughly 221,559 miles (356,565km). It’s called a supermoon – but how super is it?

This moment coincided with the full moon in the lunar cycle, making it the largest full moon we will witness in 2018, appearing roughly 7 percent larger than normal, though the casual observer might not even notice on first glance.

In addition, the so-called 'full supermoon' appeared 30 percent brighter than an average full moon, according to NASA. Once again, the difference in brightness is almost imperceptible to the naked eye.

A plane flys in front of a "super moon" or "wolf moon" on its approach to London Heathrow Airport on January 1, 2018. © Justin TALLIS / AFP
A picture taken on January 1, 2018 shows a "supermoon" rising over a mosque in the Dubai Marina. © GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Supermoons may just be another case of confirmation bias as the majority of people wouldn't notice the change if they hadn't already been told it was both bigger and brighter. There’s somewhat morbid evidence to the contrary, however: a study of fatal motorcycle crashes published in the British Medical Journal found a 5 percent increase on nights with supermoons, meaning the brighter moons cause more distraction than regular ones.

Furthermore, there was a supermoon on December 3 and there will be yet another one on January 31 to complete the ‘Supermoon Trilogy’ - much to the delight of photographers looking for creative opportunities.

'Supermoon' full moon reflections are seen on the windows of a business building in Ronda, southern Spain January 1, 2018. © Jon Nazca / Reuters

A passenger plane, with a 'supermoon' full moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, January 1, 2018. © Toby Melville / Reuters
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising above the skyline of London, Britain, January 1, 2018. © Toby Melville / Reuters

Though for astrophysicists, a supermoon can sound underwhelmingly mundane.

If you still want to see the Wolf Moon, and are unable to head outside (or just wary of taking your motorcycle), you can always watch a livestream online.

