What should Putin hack in 2018? (POLL)

Following a wildly successful 2016, in which he single-handedly convinced nearly 63 million Americans to vote for Donald Trump, 2017 was a bit of a down year for Russian President Vladimir Putin. So what should he hack in 2018?

United States midterm elections

There’s so much to hack here it’s hard to know where to start. As well as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 33 Senate seats will be up for grabs while gubernatorial races will be held in 36 states.

No doubt a crack team of Russian hackers is already busy working away on whatever outcome Putin has decided upon. He already hacked the White House, why not hack all the other houses too?

The World Cup

Outside the realm of politics but a successful hack of the biggest event in the sports calendar would undoubtedly be a feather in Putin’s cap.

The fact that the Russian team is currently ranked 65th in the world might make this seem like too much of a reach. However, the tournament does take place in Russia and Putin has already secured the easiest group in modern World Cup history, according to FiveThirtyEight.

So the path has been laid out, Stanislav Cherchesov’s side just has to roll up to collect the trophy at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on July 15.

Cook Islands parliamentary election

Why would Putin hack this I hear you ask? Why the heck not, he’s Vladimir Putin, he hacks what he wants.

All of the above

If you’re gonna do something wrong, do it right. He should complete the hat-trick with all three.