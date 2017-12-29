Rounding up an incredible year of interactive fun on Twitter with RT’s project dedicated to the 1917 Revolution, here’s a look at the best tweets from the history-loving community.

In January 2017, RT launched its interactive history project about the Revolution of 1917, creating an account for a fictional news outlet - The Russian Telegraph - alongside some other accounts of the most prominent figures of that time like Lenin, Nicholas II and others.

But the most exciting part of the project was that anyone could join the large-scale history re-enactment by following the simple rules on 1917.RT.com

“Create your own historical Twitter account and start posting under the hashtag #1917CROWD. Accounts of real figures are preferable (check yours isn’t taken already!), but even fictional ones are OK if they suit the period of 1917. Upload this specially-designed background image and enter the line ‘#1917CROWD – member of #1917LIVE community’ in the description.”

And so it began, the community grew day by day with more and more interesting participants joining in the fun of researching and adding to the timeline, tweeting about events that happened 100 years ago to the day.

Princess Olga Paley

Revolution, Tsar abdication, deportation, our house arrest, Bolsheviks, Kerensky etc. QUESTION: is it time for us to leave Russia? #1917LIVE — Princess Olga Paley (@OlgaPaley_1917) September 29, 2017

Born Olga Karnovich, Princess Olga Paley was the second wife of Grand Duke Paul Alexandrovich of Russia. Her most successful tweet was a poll she created months ahead of the Revolution, asking whether staying in Russia was an option.

John Reed

The election of the new Tsay-ee-kah, the new parliament of the Russian Republic, took barely fifteen minutes. Trotsky announced its composition: 100 members, of which 70 Bolsheviks… As for the peasants, and the seceding factions, places were to be reserved for them. 1/ #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/kWfmIFRA4O — John S. Reed (@JohnReed_1917) November 8, 2017

American journalist and social activist John Reed tweeted from the elections into new power – the Central Executive Committee at the Congress of Soviets. He authored ‘10 Days That Shook The World,’ his first-hand account of the Revolution.

Alexander Kolchak

I am now meeting with American Naval officials to help them create a plan for their upcoming operations. #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/lWiWafgbKt — Alexander V. Kolchak (@Kolchak_1917) September 19, 2017

This message from Admiral Kolchak gained momentum as history enthusiasts knew that in 1918, following the Revolution, he would become the man leading a lengthy and bloody uprising against the Bolsheviks.

Erich Friedrich Wilhelm Ludendorff

#1917LIVE 2 groups of Hutier's 8th army move to Riga city, 1 group secures to the east vs. Russians, 1 moves north to cut off escape routes pic.twitter.com/kkNNlSHCoK — General Ludendorff (@GnlLudendorff) September 2, 2017

Leader of the German offensive in World War I, General Ludendorff posted this map of Oskar Hutier’s offensive in Riga that left the city occupied by Germans. Riga was part of the Russian Empire since 1721.

Maurice Paleologue

Russia destined to be federation. All parts demanding indep or full autonomy incl. Siberia. @PetroSoviet1917 adding fuel to fire #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/udaQln0nPO — Maurice Paléologue (@Paleologue_1917) March 30, 2017

French Ambassador to Russia (1914-1917) Maurice Paleologue believed Russia was destined to become a republic. In France between 1917 and 1918, he actively participated in planning a French military intervention against the Bolsheviks in Russia.

Gavriil Myasnikov

It feels like #1905 again, but with a difference. The people learned the lessons. This won't end like 12 years ago. #1917LIVE#1917CROWDhttps://t.co/J9ozo8r42l — Gavriil Myasnikov (@GMyasnikov_1917) March 8, 2017

Metalworker and Bolshevik Gavriil Myasnikov was no champagne socialist - he knew what the Revolution smelled like.

Nikolay Bukharin

But to everything in this world there comes an end. #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/LZpf9qQzNw — Nikolai Bukharin (@Bukharin_1917) August 21, 2017

Even his twitter character reflects what a fire-cracker activist and Bolshevik Nikolay Bukharin was. He lived a life of turmoil including numerous international arrests and scandals.

Woodrow Wilson

I have just addressed Congress and have made my case on the proposed declaration of war. pic.twitter.com/nZDFlmt94s — President Wilson (@POTUS28_1917) April 2, 2017

April 2, 1917 - the day US President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against the German Empire. For the Russian Empire, WWI started in 1914.

Kazimir Malevich

This cheeky tweet from father of Suprematism, Russian artist Kazimir Malevich was a hit because the man is best known for his iconic canvas: the black square.

King George V

A Proclamation - The royal family will relinquish all German titles and shall take the surname “Windsor” from now onwards. #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/tRFyOMepU7 — King George V (@GeorgeV_1917) July 17, 2017

King George V of Great Britain, first cousin of both Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, changed the British royal name from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to Windsor in a gesture opposing Wilhelm’s advances in World War I.

Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky

A chemist, Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky was a pioneer of color photography, leaving a trove of more than 10,000 images depicting Russia. His account was a true visual treat of #1917LIVE thanks to its author, Paris-based artist Aleksandra Lopatic.

Alexander Shlyapnikov

Today, on Petrograd Soviet Day, it is obvious how popular the soviet is with the proletariat. There are many meetings in support of it. #1917LIVE — Alexander Shlyapnikov (@Shlyapnikov1917) November 4, 2017

Revolutionary Alexander Shlyapnikov’s account was a true asset to #1917LIVE due to his historically correct and detailed tweets, including some vivacious flirting with revolutionist Alexandra Kollontai.

Alexei Romanov

Soldiers are talking about @VLenin_1917 arrival to Petrograd. They say things will really change now... #1917LIVE#1917CROWDpic.twitter.com/YKCIwVNJa3 — Alexei Romanov (@AlekseiNR_1917) April 16, 2017

Emperor Nicholas II’s son, Alexei Romanov, a boy of tragic fate, gained much attention for this tweet about the project’s most popular character, Vladimir Lenin.

Lilya Brik

200g of bread per person. Petrograd is on the verge of starvation... we feed on poetry #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/fICH6BDO9G — LilyaBrik (@LilyaBrik_1917) September 19, 2017

Socialite and muse, Lilya Brik, was never fond of politics, having lived a life among the artists and poets of her time. She was always dedicated to the arts in the form of poetry, painting, photography and cinema above all else. This tweet of her defying the tragedy of daily life in 1917 became a hit.

Pravda Newspaper

Opening the top three, here is Pravda Newspaper, a strong socialist voice, praising the Revolution that has just given power to the Bolsheviks.

Vladimir Mayakovsky

"Forward, forward,

Oh Communist youth!

Forward, towards the sun.

At the sound

Of your march,

Let the heaven tremble with fear"#1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/xkvzDj4qZn — Vladimir Maiakovsky (@Maiakovski_1917) March 29, 2017

Poet extraordinaire, Vladimir Mayakovsky, came second in this list for tweeting his poem dedicated to the youth of socialism.

Alexandra Kollontai

The provisional Govt is no more! Socialism has won! Long live the Revolution! Cheer, workers & peasants! This is your world now! #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/Na97yRoo9A — Kollontai_1917 (@1917Kollontai) November 7, 2017

And finally, the list is topped by this message from Alexandra Kollontai, Lenin’s close aide and one of the first women worldwide to hold the position of minister, in which she announced that the Bolsheviks had taken power.