Dinosaur fossils dating back 130 million years found at building site in China (VIDEO)

Christmas Day threw up an unexpected find at a construction site in China’s Jiangxi Province, where dinosaur eggs dating back millions of years were reportedly uncovered.

More than 20 eggs from an unidentified cretaceous period dinosaur were found in underground rock in Dayu County, reported the China News Service.

The archaeological discovery came on December 25. It’s thought the fossils date back at least 130 million years, a time when creatures like the triceratops and the long-necked sauropods roamed the planet.

The cretaceous period saw the break-up of the Pangea supercontinent, drifting into the continental positioning that we know today.

Dinosaurs known to exist in Asia during the later part of the cretaceous period, include the velociraptor, which was a turkey sized dinosaur depicted much larger in the famous ‘Jurassic Park’ movies.

Footage of the prehistoric remains obtained by RT.com reveal the eggs were discovered buried under red clay. The area is currently undergoing building work and had to be cordoned off to protect the fossils from passing heavy machinery.