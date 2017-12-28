Naked Russian girl braves sub-zero temperatures in Siberia to protect fir trees (VIDEO)

A student from the Russian city of Irkutsk has offered an alternative and novel way to celebrate winter holidays, protesting against felling by adorning a tree in the forest... With her naked self.

"It's not necessary to fell trees to get into festive mood," 21-year-old Liana Klevtsova wrote on her page in social network, Vkontakte. Much better to decorate a tree in its natural environment, she added. To prove her point, the girl – also au naturel – took to a snow covered Siberian forest and posed next to a fir tree, all shining bright.

Enough "lungs of the planet" are being lost in forest fires during warmer months, she said, calling on all not to add to the losses in the winter period. There are many fake trees to choose from on the market, she went on, saying that those craving natural beauty should follow her suit (or rather the lack of one).

READ MORE: 1,500 bikini-clad snowboarders hit Siberian slopes (VIDEO)

The protest has divided online community, with some applauding the girl and others accusing her of "self promotion." Klevtsova has previously revealed her body in various demonstrations, having protested both against high gasoline prices and low bus fares, according to the KP daily.