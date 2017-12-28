Afghan boy, 15, held after ex-girlfriend is stabbed to death in Germany

A 15-year-old Afghan boy is reportedly being held by police on suspicion of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death during an argument in a grocery store in Germany.

READ MORE: Poll suggests almost 50% of Germans want Merkel to step down

The attack took place at around 3:20pm local time in a grocery store in Kandel, a town in Rhineland-Palatinate on the German-French border, according to the newspaper Die Rhinepflatz. The boy was apprehended by passersby and held until police arrived at the scene.

'Land of desire': Communities should decide how many refugees they receive - German Vice Chancellor https://t.co/2glBM9NrmP — RT (@RT_com) December 24, 2017

The victim, a German national who was said to have broken off a months-long relationship with the accused earlier this month, reportedly entered the store along with a companion. The girl was then attacked with a kitchen knife. She died in hospital Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Germany needs 2,000 more judges to deal with ‘enormous’ 5-fold spike in terrorist-related cases

Prosecutor Angelika Moehlig said that the unidentified suspect, who has been in Germany since April 2016, is being kept in custody on suspicion of manslaughter. The Associated Press reports that while the motive is not yet known, the girl’s parents filed a complaint against the accused on December 15 alleging slander and threats. RT.com has contacted the local prosecutor for comment.