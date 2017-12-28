Alleged St. Petersburg terrorist attacker caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

A CCTV camera has captured a suspect in the investigation into Wednesday’s blast in Russia’s St. Petersburg. The incident left 13 people injured and was called a terrorist attack by the Russian leader.

The video purportedly shows a man carrying a rucksack entering the store which was later rocked by an explosion, according to Russian online newspaper Fontanka. In the footage published on Thursday, the man is seen leaving his rucksack in a storage locker at 6:16pm local time (3:16 GMT), just half an hour before the explosion tore through the busy supermarket. The suspect’s face is not clearly seen in the footage and his head is covered by a hood. Less than 30 seconds later he left the shop carrying nothing on his back.

The alleged attacker reportedly arrived by shuttle bus. Fontanka reports that he pretended to look at wares for around half a minute before leaving the place without his belongings. However, the video does not show him wandering about the shop. After the man went out, he reportedly blended in with the crowd.

READ MORE: Putin: Wednesday’s blast in St. Petersburg store a terrorist attack

A total of thirteen people were injured in Wednesday’s explosion, with eight still remaining in hospital. The blast, equivalent to 200 grams of TNT, was caused by a homemade explosive device filled with lethal fragments. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist attack and ordered law enforcement to “kill the assailants” if they offer resistance. The police are investigating the attack and so far have not revealed any further details.