Syrian MiG-29 salutes soldiers in stunning low-altitude flyover (VIDEO)

A Syrian pilot greeted troops in a daring low-altitude maneuver, flying meters above the cheering servicemen in breathtaking footage.

An undated video showing the stunning flyover was published by the Syrian website Muraselon. A Syrian MiG-29 fighter jet can be seen flying just a few meters above the ground over the positions of government forces.

The troops cheer as the plane passes above their heads. Following the maneuver, the plane rapidly gains altitude.

READ MORE: ‘Not just ISIS’: Assad decries West’s support for militants, vows to root out all terrorism in Syria

While the jet has no visible weaponry attached, the flyover is definitely not for the faint-hearted, both on the ground and in the cockpit. The stunning yet dangerous move shows the skill of the Syrian pilot, as well as the excellent flying capabilities of the MiG-29, which is one of the most modern planes in the Syrian Airforce.