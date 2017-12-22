Two hospitalized, dozens injured in Madrid train crash (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Two people have been hospitalized and dozens more injured after a double-decker commuter train crashed into a barrier near Madrid.

Colisión de un tren contra una topera en Alcalá de Henares, provocando varios heridos. Se sigue prestando servicio con normalidad sobre Alcalá de Henares y Guadalajara. — Cercanías Madrid (@CercaniasMadrid) December 22, 2017

The incident occurred at around 4pm local time outside the Alcala de Henares station some 40kms (24 miles) east of the Spanish capital Friday, the country’s railway operator Renfe confirmed. The company has now opened an investigation into the crash but said the train was travelling at a “very low speed.”

ℹ️ Actualizamos datos. En el accidente de Cercanías de #AlcaláDeHenares el #SUMMA112 ha realizado finalmente 39 asistencias sanitarias. La mayoría por contusiones y crisis de ansiedad. Hay dos heridos de gravedad y 11 con pronóstico moderado pic.twitter.com/u98mXBydCC — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) December 22, 2017

Emergency services have dispatched 20 units, including ambulances and a helicopter, to the scene according to El Diario. The 112 emergency center tweeted that some 39 people were treated for injuries, with two people classed as seriously injured. The mayor of Alcala de Henares, Javier Rodríguez Palacios, also confirmed to the paper that the driver of the train has tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Espectacular despliegue de #Ambulancias, #Policía y #Bomberos en la Estación de @CercaniasMadrid de #AlcalaDeHenares con algunos heridos después de que un tren se haya golpeado con la topera.... pic.twitter.com/d1hzFVTJug — Speaker COM 📣 (@danycommunity) December 22, 2017

The rescue operation ended at around 6:20pm local time.

#SUMMA112 finaliza el operativo sanitario montado en la estación de cercanïas de #AlcaláDeHenares. pic.twitter.com/MMxKAQCieV — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) December 22, 2017

A spokesman for the emergency services confirmed the number of injuries in a video posted to Twitter. “Of the 39 injured, 26 were treated for light injuries,” he said. “Principally the light injuries were anxiety attacks and cuts. Eleven people with moderate injuries have been transferred to nearby hospitals. The two people who were seriously injured were the first attended to.”