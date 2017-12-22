War on outback Christmas? Aussie treasurer vows to ‘call out’ discrimination against Christians

Christianity is not given the same respect as other religions in the Land Down Under, according to Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison. His comments have been labeled hypocritical due to his “unchristian” anti-migrant stance.

In an interview with Fairfax Media, Morrison promised to “call out” those who mock Christianity and its practitioners. “It all starts when you allow religious freedoms [to be eroded], mockery to be made of your faith or your religious festivals – it always starts innocently and it’s always said it is just a joke – just like most discrimination does,” Morrison told Fairfax.

He went on criticize people who are “being offensive to religion in this country,” specifically “the one I and many other Christians subscribe to.”

The Liberal Party MP and treasurer said that starting next year, he would help lead an initiative to pass new legislation designed to protect “religious freedom.”

A devout Christian, Morrison has been described as a leading conservative voice in the Liberal Party. When two Greens senators posted a photo on Facebook wishing Australians a “Merry Non-Denominational Seasonal Festivity,” with the word Christmas crossed out, Morrison dismissed them as “muppets.”

However, Morrison’s critics say his right-of-center politics, especially his anti-migrant stance, makes him an unqualified advocate for Australia’s Christians.

“Would I fall foul of Scott Morrison’s threat to take down anyone who mocks religion if I mocked Christians who claim Christ’s word yet defend the ill-treatment of legally proven asylum seekers on Manus island?” Peter van Onselen, a professor of Australian politics and journalism chair at the University of Western Australia, asked.

As the former minister of social services, in 2014 Morrison attempted to limit the number of refugee protection visas he could issue. Australia’s High Court later ruled the policy is unlawful.

During his tenure as head of Australian immigration, Morrison also worked to limit public disclosures about immigration detention centers.

In 2015, Morrison used an anti-whistleblowing law to accuse 10 Save the Children staff of communicating privileged information to non-Commonwealth workers. The accusations were later dropped.

The same year, the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney voiced concern that Australia’s intake of 12,000 Syrian refugees would be predominantly Muslim, ignoring the plight of persecuted Christians in the Middle East.