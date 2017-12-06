Syria fully liberated from ISIS terrorists – Russian MoD

The Russian General Staff has declared the liberation of Syria from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), stating that all territories previously under terrorist control were liberated in the final push by the Syrian Army.

“All terrorist units of ISIS on Syrian soil have been destroyed, and the territory is liberated,” Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Valery Gerasimov said.

“Therefore, as of today, there’s no territory controlled by ISIS in Syria,” he added.

Gerasimov made the announcement during an annual briefing for foreign military attachés.

