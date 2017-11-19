Zimbabwe's Mugabe defies expectations of resignation in address to nation

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has shocked expectations that he would resign by pledging to remain on as leader of his ZANU-PF party in an address to the nation. That despite the party removing him as leader earlier in the day.

The party’s Central Committee had given the 93-year old less than 24 hours to vacate his office or face impeachment. The move was an attempt to draw his lengthy reign to a close following a de facto coup.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president fired by Mugabe two weeks ago, was chosen by ZANU-PF to replace Mugabe.

The same motion also expelled Mugabe’s wife, Grace Mugabe, from her chair of the party’s women’s league. Speaking at a televised news conference, cyber security minister Patrick Chinamasa added that Mugabe has until noon on Monday to step down from the presidency or face impeachment.

The 93-year-old has led Zimbabwe since 1980, which throughout his controversial rule has seen periods of extreme hyperinflation, attacks on white farmers, and claims of human rights abuses. The elderly statesman was placed under house arrest by the military on Wednesday.