Pro-independence rallies grind Catalonia to a halt (VIDEOS)

Pro-independence protesters have brought Catalonia to a halt as part of a general strike to protest the imprisonment of the ousted Catalan leaders. Demonstrators blocked roads in over 60 places while train services were also at a standstill.

The general strike caused traffic chaos from around six o’clock on Wednesday morning. Major roadways such as the AP-7, which links France with Catalonia, and the A-2 from Barcelona to Madrid were affected.

Groups of protesters carried Catalan flags and called for the release of their jailed leaders. Eight former ministers were imprisoned on charges of rebellion and sedition following the October 1 referendum, which Spain considers illegal.

Meanwhile European arrest warrants were issued for sacked Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four of his ex-ministers who left Catalonia for Belgium. The five turned themselves into Belgian authorities and have since been granted bail.

They are due to appear in court in Brussels on November 17, as part of the European extradition procedure which could take several weeks to complete.

Aquest ha estat el moment en què centenars de persones han superat el cordó policial i han impedit el pas dels AVE a l’estació de Girona. A les vies del tren, una festa #VagaGeneral8N#VagaGeneral#8N#Vaga8Npic.twitter.com/Dr2liEdAyg — Sergi Unanue (@SergiUnanue) November 8, 2017

In the midst of the strike and ensuing protests, Spain’s Constitutional Court annulled the declaration of independence made by the Catalan parliament on October 27.

