Catalonia’s declaration of independence annulled by Spanish court

Spain’s constitutional court has annulled the declaration of independence made by the Catalonian parliament on October 27.

Madrid previously canceled the region’s unilateral declaration, triggering Article 155 of the constitution, also known as the ‘nuclear option,’ which stripped the Catalonian government of power.

Further to the annulment, the court decided to lift fines of €12,000 per day imposed on electoral syndicate members Josep Maria Jové and Rosa María Vidal, according to El Pais.

Following the declaration, the Spanish government sacked Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont and dismissed the regional parliament.