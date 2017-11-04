Suicide bomb kills & injures dozens at refugee gathering in Deir ez-Zor, Syria

Dozens of refugees were killed and scores injured by a car bomb in the city of Deir ez-Zor on Saturday, Syria’s SANA state news agency reported. Women and children appear to be among the victims.

The bombing targeted the largest refugee gathering in the region, Sana reported. The blast occurred in the outskirts of the city, in the area near Conoco and al-Jafra gas fields.

The agency said that “large numbers of children and women” fell victim to the explosion, citing its own correspondent at the scene.

The attack took place in an area considered to be largely under the control of the US-backed Syrian rebels from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). It was reported that the SDF captured the Conoco gas field in late September following clashes with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS, ISIL), which had been holding the oil-rich area since 2014.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW