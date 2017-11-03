'Can jump from 3 meters, 7 max': Putin mulls leaping off cliff

The Russian leader who – apart from routine work at his Kremlin desk – has taken on various challenges from diving to the bottom of the Black Sea to flying a hang glider with cranes, has now been offered to try out high diving.

The president was invited to have a go by Crimean enthusiasts from the extreme sports organization, who are set to open a high diving school on the peninsula. Taking a guess at his capabilities in the aquatic sport, Putin said: "I could jump from three meters. Three, five or seven, but not higher, probably."

The regional project, called Free Right, has come up with an idea to open the world’s first permanent training platform for high diving, since there are few practice facilities, its members say. The peninsula makes it a perfect spot for a future platform and also a sports school for children, with a picturesque cliff dive in the town of Simeiz becoming a launching pad.

