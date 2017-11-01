Manhattan attack would not have happened if CIA ‘spent less time’ arming terrorists – Assange

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange slammed the CIA, saying the deadly terrorist attack in New York might not have happened if the agency investigated terrorists instead of training and arming them.

“If the CIA spent more time investigating terrorists and less time training and arming them we might not have had today’s truck attack in New York,” the whistleblower tweeted following the attack in lower Manhattan that left eight people dead and a dozen injured on Tuesday.

If the CIA spent more time investigating terrorists and less time training and arming them we might not have had today's truck attack in New York. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 31, 2017

The suspect, reportedly identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbekistan native, drove a rented truck onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking several pedestrians and cyclists. The vehicle did not stop until it hit a school bus, then the suspect left his vehicle holding two “imitation firearms” and shouting “Allahu Akbar.” He was shot by police officers before being taken into custody.

The suspect reportedly had a note in his truck that said he committed the attack on behalf of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), law enforcement told NBC News.