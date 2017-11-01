'Now I have to talk to people?': Work chat app Slack crashes, triggering user meltdown

Slack, a cloud-based digital collaboration tool popular with numerous businesses across the world, went down Tuesday evening Eastern Standard Time, leaving thousands of users in a stupor and triggering a shower of confused and frustrated GIFs on Twitter.

Slack, launched in August 2013, appears to have become an indispensable tool for quite a few companies across the world, judging by the number of tweets with the trending #slack hashtag that sprang up in the minutes after it went down.

Some users were confused.

Others, outright panicked.

Slack provides a variety of tools, including collaborating on documents, sharing media files, and, most importantly, workspace chats. Which meant, to the dismay of many users, that conversations in the office now had to be face-to-face.

When #Slack is down, and the entire tech industry has to resort to face-to-face meetings to talk to their coworkers... pic.twitter.com/ndOTsjBbl6 — Adam Hutchinson (@adamiswriting) October 31, 2017

Some, however, were cheerful, and simply suggested that since no work could be done, everybody should go home and have a glass of wine.

This #Slack outage feels like the apocalypse. But it also feels like I should have an early glass of wine. #SlackOutage#SlackHQ — Audrey Kearns (@audreykearns) October 31, 2017

On a serious note, though, a few tweets pointed out the level of dependence some companies are showing on a tool that's been around for a relatively short while.

You know you've really made it when your service being down for a few minutes starts trending on Twitter. #slack#slackdown — Mikael Mengistu (@MikaelM_12) October 31, 2017

Slack apologized to everyone affected, promising to fix its issues soon.