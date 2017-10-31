Upgrade for president’s cortege? Russia’s mystery VIP limo spotted near Moscow (VIDEO)

A VIP car from Russia’s mystery “Cortege” project has been caught on camera for the first time outside Moscow. The camouflage-draped vehicle, from a series designed for the Russian President and top officials, was spotted during a test drive.

A heavy four-door sedan, draped in black-and-white camouflage covering, was driving at a moderate speed while performing sharp turns around a driving track in the Moscow region, at the scientific and motor research center NAMI which is in charge of the project.

What appears to be the first-ever public video of a “Cortege” car has been uploaded to YouTube by Russia’s Autoreview magazine. The video said sedans and minivans will be the first cars to be produced as part of the secretive project, with SUVs and a heavily-armored presidential limousine to follow next year.

The test drive involved checking the car’s engine, transmission and electronics. The car is a hybrid combining a gas engine and an electric engine. The design of the cars being developed by the “Cortege” project had been kept secret, but information leaks gave some clues as to their appearances.

The design for the president’s limo-to-be was chosen in an open contest back in 2013, with both Russian and international artists participating. One design was selected out of 80 pitches for the contest.