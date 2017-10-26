Russian chopper ‘with 8 on board’ down at sea – Norway rescue service

Russian helicopter has crashed into the sea off the Arctic island of Svalbard, Norway, according to the Norway rescue service. The helicopter had eight people on board, a statement says.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon 2-3 kilometers off Barentsburg, the second-largest settlement on Svalbard Islands.

Et russisk helikopter med 8 personer om bord har gått ned i havet 2-3 km fra Barentsburg. HRS NN koordinerer og vil komme med mer info. — HRS Nord-Norge (@HRSNordNorge) October 26, 2017

The helicopter, attributed as “Russian” and said to be carrying eight people, crashed into the sea, HRS Nord-Norge rescue service said on Twitter.

It was reported missing at 3:35pm local time and confirmed down at 3:45pm, the rescuers added. There was no information on casualties or helicopter model immediately available.

It is also not clear which nationalities were on board.

The helicopter was reportedly a Mil Mi-8, but there has been no official confirmation yet.

Barentsburg is a small mining settlement on the Arctic Svalbard archipelago, with around 500 inhabitants, predominantly Russian. While the archipelago belongs to Norway, Norway and Russia equally engage in commercial activities on the islands under the 1920 Svalbard Treaty.